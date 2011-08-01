Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress Designer: Vera Wang

Kim Kardashian's wedding is less than three weeks away and the reality star has finally revealed her dress designer—Vera Wang! "Vera has been a close family friend for a long time and we had talked about this moment for years, so when it came to picking my wedding dress designer she was the first person I thought of," Kardashian wrote on her blog. "No one designs gowns the way she does!" What do you think Kim Kardashian's Wang gown will look like? Get some ideas by clicking through the photos of Vera Wang's latest bridal collection!

