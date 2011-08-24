Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress!

Kim Kardashian married NBA star Kris Humphries on Saturday, August 20th, and a better photo of her Vera Wang wedding dress finally surfaced! This week's People magazine cover shows off her ivory ballgown with a full tulle skirt, which features a basque waist and hand-pieced Chantilly lace applique on the bodice and train. "Thanks for making all of my dreams come true! U are a true fashion icon! I love u sooo much!!!!" the reality star Tweeted to the designer. Kardashian changed into two more Vera Wang looks for her reception—second, an ivory georgette mermaid dress, and third, an ivory bias-cut crepe back satin gown. "It was like we were in heaven," she told People of her wedding day.

What do you think of Kim's bridal look? Let us know in the comments! Plus, see more celebrity brides of 2011 in the gallery.

