Kim Kardashian's Wedding: The Countdown Begins!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries just sent out their wedding invitations! The crystal-studded invites confirm that August 20th is the big day, People reports. The ceremony will take place in Montecito, California and the dress code is black tie (of course!) Now if only she'd drop some hints about her gown! Click through the gallery to see our wedding style predictions for Kim Kardashian, from her hair and accessories to her designer dress!

