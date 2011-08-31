Kim Kardashian's Vera Wang Wedding Looks: Coming to David's Bridal!

Two of Kim Kardashian's Vera Wang wedding looks are coming to David's Bridal next February! The ballgown Kim wore for the ceremony and the mermaid gown she wore for her first dance will be part of Wang's line for the retailer, and each look-alike will be priced under $1,600. The designer told E! News that while the copies won't look exactly like Kim's bridal styles, they "will certainly capture that sense of old-fashioned romance" from the originals. Tell us, would you buy a bridal style similar to Kim Kardashian's?

