Kim Kardashian's Sexy Super Bowl Commercial

[vodpod id=Video.5523766&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Kim Kardashian made her Super Bowl debut last night, starring in a commercial for Skechers Shape-ups. We couldn't wait to see what she would wear, and turns out, it was very little! Kardashian wore a spandex bra top and matching shorts that showed off her toned body and curves for the steamy spot, in which she "breaks-up" with her trainer (who was shirtless and ripped, mind you) in favor of the brand's toning shoes. What did you think of Kim Kardashian's Super Bowl clip? Watch it above and decide.