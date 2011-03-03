Kim Kardashian's New Single, Rihanna for Nivea and More!

1. Kim Kardashian premiered her new song Jam. Do you like her jam? [Kim Kardashian]

2. Rihanna is the new voice of Nivea! She'll help the brand celebrate its 100-year anniversary. [People]

3. The votes are in! The Derek Lam + eBay collection will feature five fan-favorite dresses. [Stylelist]

4. Boden launched a limited-edition collection, just in time for spring shopping. [Boden USA]

5. Paris modeled for the label Triton, and images from her new campaign are out! [Racked]

6. Heidi Klum dropped her panties... right into a gift bag for Jay Leno! [CocoPerez]