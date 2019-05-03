Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks, From Most to Least On-Theme

It was once reported that Anna Wintour had banned Kim Kardashian from the Met Gala, but looks like Kim had the last laugh.

Ever since she made her debut with Kanye West on the gala carpet in 2013, she's been establishing herself as more of a household name in the fashion world. (She even got her first solo Vogue U.S. cover this year.)

And she's turned up to the star-studded event every year since then — with and without Kanye — to showcase some seriously show-stopping ensembles. There's no denying that she looked fantastic each year, but whether or not she nailed the themes is another question entirely.

Let's take a look at all of Kim's Met Gala looks over the years, ranked from most to least on-theme.

2016: "Manus x Machina: Fashion in An Age of Technology"

For 2016's Manus x Machine theme, which explored the intersection between couture and machine-made fashion, Kim said she went for a "blingy sexy robot" look — and it definitely shows. The silver, glittering Balmain gown was perfectly offset by her slicked-back hair and bleached eyebrows.

2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

Kim's interpretation of the Heavenly Bodies theme was, well, a very Kim Kardashian take on it. Her skin-tight gold Versace gown was embellished with crosses, and for lack of a better phrase, hugged every curve of her frame. A few crosses might not exactly scream "Catholic imagination," but leave it to Kim to show off her own heavenly body instead.

2014: "Charles James: Beyond Fashion"

Kim played it relatively safe in 2014 with a Lanvin gown for the Charles James theme, but that doesn't mean she didn't deliver. James was a couturier known for his legendary ball gowns, and while Kim's look was a little more toned down, we still love it.

2017: "Rei Kawakubo & Commes des Garçons"

The 2017 Met Gala theme, devoted to Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, called for an avant-garde dress code — and was tricky for some people to pull off. Kim went for a minimalist white Vivienne Westwood dress that, while pretty, seemed a little underwhelming in the face of such an unconventional theme.

2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

2015's theme was meant to explore the impact of Chinese aesthetics on Western fashion, and while Kim made a valiant effort, her Roberto Cavalli dress for the night was mostly noted for being very similar to Beyoncé's (though she later suggested that her real inspiration was Cher).

2013: "Punk: Chaos to Couture"

Unfortunately, Kim's debut Met Gala look was decidedly not a hit — at least not on the internet, where people had no idea what she was going for and immediately dubbed her Givenchy gown the "couch dress." It was the dress that launched a thousand memes, but designer Ricardo Tischi defended it, saying that he thought she "looked amazing."

"I said, we should give her our punk moment with a romantic beautiful flower-printed dress," he said. "She was the most beautiful pregnant woman I dressed in my career.”

Either way, Kim herself loved the dress enough to revive it two years later.