Kim Kardashian's Lighter Brown Hair!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 11, 2011 @ 11:55 am

After chopping off a few inches earlier this summer, Kim Kardashian went for another hair change, dying her signature dark hair a lighter shade of reddish-brown this month. "I'm loving it!" the reality star Tweeted of her hair makeover. "I feel younger!" Do you like her new look?

