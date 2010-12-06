Kim Kardashian's Latest Accessory, Kate Bosworth on Chelsea Lately, and More!

1. Kim Kardashian teamed up with Brissmor Company to create her own collection of trendy watches. [CocoPerez.com]

2. Sweet Kate Bosworth brought Chelsea Handler a piece from her jewelry collection, JewelMint.com, last week. [JustJared.com]

3. Annie's Blue Ribbon, which sells everything from perfume to wine glasses, has opened a pop-up shop on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side. [NYMag.com]

4. Stars really love swanky L.A. hotel, the Chateau Marmont. [NYTimes.com]

5. Famed photographer Mario Testino shot Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement photos. [People.com]

6. Willow Smith will be whipping her hair at Dick Clark's annual New Year's bash. [People.com]