What's Going on with Kim Kardashian's Basin-Less Sinks?

Last week, Kim Kardashian gave us all a tour of her Hidden Hills, California home in a video for Vogue's "73 Questions" series — but it wasn't the "minimal monastery" theme or the sheer size of the mansion that had people talking.

Instead, Twitter users were focused on the funky kitchen sinks (yes plural), which you can see at about the 2:15 mark in the video.

After the video was released, people had just one question: What is going on with those marble sinks, and why do they not appear to have a basin or drain?

can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house pic.twitter.com/bFqi1fpNkl — secular celiac sicily (@djcoochnbooch) April 11, 2019

People on Twitter had plenty of theories about why those sinks look so impractical. Maybe Kim and Kanye did this on purpose so that they don't have to wash any dishes? Or maybe the faucets are just there for decorative purposes?

Can’t wash dishes if there’s no place to put the dishes pic.twitter.com/Qwd0XJkXen — Tony (@righteouschill) April 13, 2019

It’s absorbent marble stone. — marlonmarshawn👨🏾‍🎨 (@marlonmarshawn) April 11, 2019

you all need to look closely, the countertop is not flat so the water flows to the small slot drain, it may not be for everyone but i think it is really cool — Peter DeWitt (@DeWittArchitect) April 15, 2019

In the words of Kris Jenner ...

One raven-eye genius, however, had a pretty reasonable explanation: The sinks just have marble covers that keep them clean and on-theme for the minimalist home, and you can spot two small slots where they can be lifted, presumably for when the sink is actually in use.

They're called sink covers. The 2 dark spots are where you put ur fingers to lift them off — True indeed... (@KeepDopeAlive) April 13, 2019

Sink covers really do exist, although most of us probably don't have ones that look this luxe. Mystery solved?

Or, you know, maybe the Kardashian-Wests are rich enough to be able to have marble sinks that are there just for aesthetic reasons. Minimalist monastery, indeed.