Kim Kardashian's Golden Look

Kim Kardashian just released a new photo of her Gold scent, in which she drips herself in the shiny hue—dress, earrings, makeup, jewelry and all. "Gold is a luxury that stands the test of time, a universal symbol of sophistication and glamour," the star said of the fragrance's name. The scent features notes like Italian bergamot, grapefruit, and golden resins of amber, and is available at Macys.com for $65. Are you into it? Let us know!

