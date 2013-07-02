Kim Kardashian's Gifting Smarts, Penelope Cruz Designing Handbags, and More

1. Kanye West Tweeted a photo of his Father's Day gift from Kim Kardashian—Apple mice signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. [People]

2. Penelope Cruz and sister Monica are designing a line of handbags for Loewe. [Telegraph]

3. Would you wear a full-on print ensemble like Kate Beckinsale? [SheFinds]

4. Kelly Clarkson may embrace her American Idol roots and release an album of covers. [EW]

5. Ballet-shoe company, Repetto, twirled its way into the fragrance market. [WWD]

6. Watch Justin Timberlake as a folk musician in the trailer for Inside Llewyn Davis. [E! Online]