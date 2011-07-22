Kim Kardashian's Engagement Party: See the Photos!

Khloé Kardashian Odom threw Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries an engagement party, and she put it together in three days! "We decided on a Monday that we were going to have it and then it took place that Thursday!" Khloé wrote on her blog. "The party turned out fab and Kimmie and Kris loved it, which made me so happy!" The future Mrs. Humphries wore a bridal-inspired white zip-up tank dress, while Kris went with a black button-down, and Khloé stocked her Los Angeles home with lush flower arrangements, flickering candles and spreads of sweet treats. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the event!

