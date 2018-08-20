Kim Kardashian's Real Commitment Is to Her Hair — Till Death Do Them Part

During tonight's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is out to prove her skills in the beauty department. While little sister Kylie may steal most of the spotlight when it comes to makeup with her cosmetics line, Kim's no slouch. She's got her own line of color cosmetics, KKW Beauty, and has shown fans time and again that while she's never one to shy away from a glam squad, she can beat with the best. During a little one-on-one time with momager Kris Jenner, however, Kim revealed that she may be more concerned with her hair than her complexion — so much so that she's got good hair written into her will.

In a not-so-realistic scenario with Jenner, Kim says that she wants to practice mortuary makeup on her mom. No, Jenner doesn't have an undead pallor, Kim just needs a willing victim. While she's practicing the beauty look — "Perfect skin, nude lip. I learned that from you," Jenner says — she brings up the fact that in her will, she's got a clause that guarantees that she'll have good hair, even if she can't express that to anyone, herself included.

If Kim "cannot talk to myself or like, communicate" she says, she'll have someone blowing out her locks, which seems pretty extreme to anyone except Kim Kardashian. But Jenner's unfazed. She gets it. And Kim, being the great daughter that she is, says she'll do the same for Jenner.

"I will make sure that your hair is always done if you don't know your name," Kim assured her mom. "You'll have great hair."

If that's not love — Kardashian-style — what is? Plus, viewers got a little glimpse into what the Kardashians and Jenners want to look like when they're not walking the mortal coil in their stilettos. Now, all they have to do is practice their nude lips and they'll look great for all of eternity.