Kim Kardashian Is Back at the White House in a Very Good Suit

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue got a dose of Kardashian glam when Kim Kardashian paid the president a visit today. For this particular meeting, which was to announce a new collaboration between ride-hailing company Lyft and the First Step Act to help recently released prisoners. Keeping up her track record of Very Good Suits, today's look included a strong-shouldered teal jacket with wide lapels. Combined with Kardashian's sleek new bob, it was a look that meant serious business. When you're having an appointment with the president to talk about prison reform looking like you mean business is a good thing.

In keeping with past visits, Kim left the latex, athleisure, and naked dresses back in Calabasas. This tailored teal outfit is dressier than her past black power suit and jeggings with bright yellow stilettos look.

"It really is an honor to be here," Kardashian said. She took to the podium after several former inmates shared stories about facing hardship after their releases.

"I'd gotten to the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to do the right thing. My heart just completely opened up and I wanted to do more. So, I started studying law," she continued. "I'm so happy to announce today we have a ride-share partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards."

Those gift cards are part of a partnership Kardashian coordinated with Lyft through the First Steps Act. Together, they're working to give former inmates accessible transportation options so that they can go to job interviews. In a profile published in Vogue, Kardashian spoke about working with Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, whose work inspired her to pursue law and criminal justice reform.

"I just wanted to thank the president for standing behind this issue," Kardashian added. President Trump has been working with Kardashian's efforts to change the prison system and said that Kim was "pretty popular" and "beautiful" at today's East Room appearance.

She added, via Twitter, that she was "honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Previously, Kardashian visited the White House to lobby for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for drug offenses. Her second trip involved seeking clemency for a nonviolent drug offender, Chris Young. First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, were also in attendance at today's announcement.