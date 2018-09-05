Let Kim Kardashian Redefine Your Idea of "Business Casual" with This White House-Ready Power Look

It's Wednesday morning and you've got a dilemma: What do you wear for your White House meeting with the First Daughter of the United States, her husband, and a table full of suits and separates you're trying to persuade to reform America's prisons?

You might think, a pencil skirt? A sensible bun? A graphic tee reading "WAKE UP, SHEEPLE"? (No? That one just me?) Well, whatever your sartorial inclinations for such an occasion, Kim Kardashian West just raised the bar. Nay, she obliterated the bar.

The reality star cum activist left her trite business casual clothes back in Calabasas (just kidding, she probably doesn't own anything resembling your typical office wardrobe) when she took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Using the National Mall as her catwalk (we assume), she stepped out clad in a black power suit, not unlike the one she wore to Oval Office earlier this summer. But once again, it was her accessories and styling stole the show. I mean, have you ever seen such a sky-high pony in the hallowed halls of the White House? I should think not!

Beauty-wise, too, she brought her A-game. Of course, we expected nothing less than razor sharp cheekbones from the Kween of Kontour herself, plus a smokey eye so smokey it could probably cause lung cancer. Or at least a severe cough. (Work with us here.) The knockout accessory, however, the one that would surely have any politician gasping, "My eyes — they can't handle the chic!", those would have to be her mirrored sports sunglasses. The shiny frames were tucked into her top, '90s dad style.

It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change pic.twitter.com/kdKr8s6lJW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 5, 2018

In all seriousness, however, Kardashian's doing more than just getting us ready for fall fashion. After working with Jared Kushner for multiple months in an effort to free Alice Jones, a nonviolent first-time drug offender who was serving a life sentence, Kardashian finally found her way to Donald Trump's ear, who granted Jones clemency.

Now, Kardashian is working to free Chris Young, a 30-year-old drug dealer who has already served 10 years of a life sentence in Kentucky. On Jason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast, Kardashian opened up about her work. "I'm learning so much as I go, but I know that I have a voice, and I'm happy to use it ... there's so much that you can do to help."

If her new cause comes with bonus office attire inspo, we're all for it. Keep up the good work, Kim.