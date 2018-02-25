Kim Kardashian West Gets Real About Life with Three Kids Under Age 5

Kim Kardashian West really does do it all. Aside from her daily wife and mom duties, she manages her growing business empire, which never takes a break from reaching new heights. Just how does she maintain her sanity while juggling all of these roles? Well, according to Kim, it all comes down to proper time management.

While making an appearance at the Create and Cultivate conference on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star served as a keynote speaker for the one-day event for women in business, and hit the stage at the City Market Social House in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized plunging black suit and white booties. As she dropped knowledge about building a brand, the mom of three also got candid on her work-life balance.

“I’m really exhausted right now, honestly,” she told the crowd. “Three kids is a game-changer. It’s like, my day is micromanaged to the minute. But, I think you really have to love what you do. I definitely had to take a step back after the baby arrived. If you want to have a life, have a good marriage, and be a good mom, you can’t really do everything, and you have to focus on what’s important to you.”

The reality mogul also gave advice to working moms, adding that it’s important to take time for yourself. “My workouts every morning really drive my soul. So I have to do that," she said. "Then just really focus on what you want to do business-wise, and don’t put too much on your plate. Even if I love to do something, I think it’s really important to take a step back and just focus on a few things and be really good at those things, instead of mediocre at five things.”

Despite her jam-packed schedule Kardashian West still manages to keep her fans in the loop on social media. Later that evening, she gave a short and sweet update on her daughter Chicago. Responding to a fan who asked how Chi was doing, the 37-year-old responded that she's "the sweetest," calling her daughter the "best baby."

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

The social media maven also revealed who the 1-month-old resembles so far: "She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

Taking care of a newborn baby and two kids under 5 is no easy feat, but Kardashian West admits the support of her husband, Kanye West, helps keep everything in perspective.

“If you guys only heard the bathroom conversations between me and my husband every morning and night...those moments just motivate me, to just want to focus in,” she said. “I am a workaholic, but like to really take time for me, take time for my husband, take time for my kids, just really separate it, but have a really supportive team. Be with someone that builds you up. My husband is so amazing. He builds me up, motivates me, and having a good team and a good support system is everything.”