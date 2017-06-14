Kim Kardashian West Makes the Case for Wearing a Corset as a Shirt

The temperatures in N.Y.C. soared near 100 degrees this week, and while some celebs still layered up in long sleeves, Kim Kardashian West dressed appropriately for the weather. Instead of sweating through a stuffy blouse or sweater, the reality star decided to forgo a shirt completely and instead stepped out in just a corset while out Wednesday in Manhattan.

The mom of two showed off her incredible figure in the low-cut bustier, which she tucked into a pair of high-waist gray slacks that looked boardroom-appropriate (shop a similar style here). Kardashian West polished off the look with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals and minimal jewelry and let her waist-length mermaid strands take the spotlight.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

The 36-year-old has been traveling around N.Y.C. to promote her new makeup collection, KKW Beauty, and gave fans some insight into her social media-dominating ways. At the Forbes Women’s Summit on Tuesday, she dished about the varying ways she uses each platform.

The media mogul likes to use Twitter to listen to conversations, while she shares Snapchats that give a sneak peek into her everyday life. As for Instagram, that’s the platform that she feels the most pressure to curate. “I like my Instagram to look a certain way, and I’m really a lunatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post, too,” she said.