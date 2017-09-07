Kim Kardashian West Wears Oversize Blazer as a Dress to NYFW Party

Kim Kardashian West is taking New York Fashion Week by storm. Last night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore not one but two very sexy looks for day one of NYFW.

For her first event of the night, she caused quite the commotion in a skin-tight latex dress at the Tom Ford show, where she basically looked like an IRL Barbie thanks to newly dyed platinum locks. While she looked pretty amazing with her curves on full display, Kardashian West made a quick change to attend the opening of Vivenne Westood's new N.Y.C. flagship.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Kim K. arrived at the party in an oversize tan blazer by the designer, which she wore as a dress. A pretty bold choice, but in typical Kardashian fashion, she was able to pull off the risky ensemble with aplomb. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of coordinating pumps.

With NYFW just beginning, we'd bet that there are plenty more jaw-dropping looks to come from Kim.