Kim Kardashian West Gives a Nostalgic Snapchat Tour of Her Former Home

Isabel Jones
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Ready for a throwback?

Kim Kardashian West gave us all the feels on Wednesday when she took her Snapchat followers on a tour of her old house in Beverly Hills.

Kim visiting her old house 🏡

The reality star got nostalgic as she walked fans through her former home pointing out early Keeping Up with the Kardashian memories.

Old house 🏡

@kimkardashian @khloekardashian

Snapchat - KimKardashian

“This is where I dropped Mason once,” Kim said while walking through her old bathroom. Younger sister Khloé Kardashian immediately scolded her: “What? Don’t Snapchat that you dropped Mason!”

Khloé had different standout memories about her sister’s former bathroom: “Remember when you had a bad reaction to Botox?” she said, before breaking into hysterical laughter.

Snapchat - KimKardashian

Naturally, Kim had to walk us through her Glam Room. “This is where I would glam every single day and have all our magazine covers up,” Kardashian West reminisced, a statement which was, of course, met with Khloé’s hilarious rebuttal: “Not our, your magazine covers!”

Snapchat - KimKardashian

“This is where they TP’d my house!” Kim fondly reminisced.

Snapchat - KimKardashian

“Bye to my gorgeous old house,” the 36-year-old said as they sped past the property. "A lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made at this house."

Snapchat - KimKardashian

Later, Kardashian admitted (via a Snapchat voice changing filter which transformed her into a cat) that she hadn’t returned to the home since leaving for the hospital to give birth to North in 2013.

Snapchat - KimKardashian

Blast from the past!

