Kim Kardashian West Gives a Nostalgic Snapchat Tour of Her Former Home

Ready for a throwback?

Kim Kardashian West gave us all the feels on Wednesday when she took her Snapchat followers on a tour of her old house in Beverly Hills.

The reality star got nostalgic as she walked fans through her former home pointing out early Keeping Up with the Kardashian memories.

“This is where I dropped Mason once,” Kim said while walking through her old bathroom. Younger sister Khloé Kardashian immediately scolded her: “What? Don’t Snapchat that you dropped Mason!”

Khloé had different standout memories about her sister’s former bathroom: “Remember when you had a bad reaction to Botox?” she said, before breaking into hysterical laughter.

Naturally, Kim had to walk us through her Glam Room. “This is where I would glam every single day and have all our magazine covers up,” Kardashian West reminisced, a statement which was, of course, met with Khloé’s hilarious rebuttal: “Not our, your magazine covers!”

“This is where they TP’d my house!” Kim fondly reminisced.

“Bye to my gorgeous old house,” the 36-year-old said as they sped past the property. "A lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made at this house."

Later, Kardashian admitted (via a Snapchat voice changing filter which transformed her into a cat) that she hadn’t returned to the home since leaving for the hospital to give birth to North in 2013.

Blast from the past!