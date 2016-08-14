Kim Kardashian West Tells InStyle the Surprising Secret to Her Post-Baby Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian West has redefined what it means to be a MILF in 2016. Sure, she’s starred in Fergie’s cheeky and sexy “M.I.L.F. $” music video alongside fellow mothers like Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio, but IRL, the reality TV star has lately been giving us a serious, regular dose of #fitspo after saying goodbye to all of the weight she gained (plus more) while pregnant with Saint West.

So does the beauty have one surefire way to trim down? “There really is no secret—you just have to stay dedicated,” Kardashian West, who follows a strict, low-carb Atkins diet, tells InStyle, explaining that she first tried the nutrition regimen back in high school with her dad, Robert Kardashian, and has since learned to love it. “First baby, [it] was really hard for me to do it afterwards and you just really train yourself to eat like that as a lifestyle—just lower carbs works for me.”

So how tough is it to determine what you should and shouldn't eat? "Once you kind of just start training yourself it's not really rocket science. It's just dedication. If you eat protein versus French fries. It seems like common sense to me now 'cause I just eat such a healthier lifestyle, so it doesn't seem like the biggest mystery," she says explaining how she's trained herself to eat less carbs since giving birth to North West, a time during which she found it "really hard" to get back in shape. "I get up everyday, I work out—that's just half the battle. I mean, I think it's a little bit more what you eat, then work out, but you have to really stay focused."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Tells InStyle Exactly What She Eats for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Talk about keeping your eye on the prize.