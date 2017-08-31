Watch Kim Kardashian West Fan Girl Over Taylor Swift in a Throwback Video 

In 2009, former president Barack Obama began his first term, the Pittsburg Steelers won the Super Bowl, and Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift were on good terms. Fast forward eight years later, and my how times have changed.

Before the pair’s snake emoji showdown, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was actually a Swiftie supporter. In a new throwback video unearthed by Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian sung the songstress’s praises, even going as far as to credit herself as the “Bad Blood” singer’s biggest fan.

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/Getty

It all began when she was asked the number one song on her iPod (yes, those still existed). “The number one song on my iPod?” Kim asked. “Taylor Swift ‘Love Story.’”

Blast from the past! Back in 2009, Kim Kardashian proclaims she was Taylor Swift's "biggest fan." pic.twitter.com/RyBgeiyWqj — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 30, 2017

Fair enough, it was a huge hit back in the day, but the social media star took it a step further, saying: “I love Taylor Swift. I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” she gushed. “I’m watching her on Twitter. I just signed up for Twitter, and I’m watching you, Taylor! Following.”

We don’t know what’s more surprising: Kim Kardashian West, the woman who has created an empire through her social media savviness, thought following someone on Twitter equated to “watching” them, or the fact that she said she “loved” Taylor.

Either way, our minds are blown.