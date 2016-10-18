Kim Kardashian West Is “Taking Some Much Needed Time Off" After Her Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West has stayed out of the spotlight since her scary ordeal in Paris, and now we have the official word that she won’t be breaking her silence any time soon. The reality star’s assistant and close friend Stephanie Sheppard posted on Kardashian West’s app and website to give an update on her current condition.

“Hey guys, so you may have noticed we haven’t updated the app in a couple weeks,” she wrote. “Keeks is taking some much needed time off. But not to worry, we’ve called upon Kim’s closest friends, fam, & yours truly to save up some exclusives. Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!!”

“Thank you so much for your support for my girl. Love you mean it!” she signed off. Kardashian West herself has stayed off of social media since her harrowing robbery on Oct. 2, returning back to her house in California to spend time in private with family and friends.

Khloé Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 11 and gave an update on her sister’s condition, saying she’s “not doing that well.”

“I think it’s just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” she continued. We’re wishing this star all of the rest and comfort that she needs.