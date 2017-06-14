Kim Kardashian West Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Social Media Success

Kim Kardashian West is the definition of a boss. At least that’s what Forbes likes to think, as the media brand ranked Mrs. Kardashian West at No. 47 on their Celebrity 100 list of highest-paid entertainers. And with the launch of her new makeup collection, KKW Beauty, and plans to premiere a fragrance later this year, we’d say Forbes is right on the money with their assessment.

However, if you’re still not convinced, the reality star even has a chic power suit to prove her business prowess, which she wore to the Forbes Women’s Summit on Tuesday afternoon. There, Kardashian West sat down with Steve Forbes and a 300-person audience for a talk fittingly titled, “Evolving the Empire: Kim Kardashian West on Reigning Supreme.”

During the event, the mom of two, who has more than 100 million Instagram followers and gets paid an estimated $300,000 per sponsored post, revealed the secrets behind her social media empire.

"Social media is the most important tool to building your brand," she said. "Social media requires you to be authentic and listen, especially when it comes to building your brand."

The mogul believes Twitter is the best platform for listening to what’s going on in the world, and then weeding out the trends: "I love the conversation with people. I think people love to promote, but for me, I listen a lot."

When it comes to Snapchat, it’s a place for fans to get a sneak peek into her everyday life, while Instagram, she takes the most serious, dishing that it’s not always easy to get the perfect photo. “If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not," said Kardashian West. "I like my Instagram to look a certain way, and I'm really a lunatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post, too."

Kardashian takes her social media presence very seriously to the point where even her husband Kanye West's photos of her don't always make the Instagram cut. When the couple was in Tokyo taking photos for social media, Kardashian said it was kind of a struggle.

“We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer," she admitted, according to People. "I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”

She proceeded to end the talk with the same powerful message that went viral when she first landed the cover of Forbes last year: “Not bad for a girl with no talent!" We couldn't have said it better, Kim!