Kim Kardashian West Is "So Proud" of Caitlyn Jenner: "This Is Caitlyn's Moment"

Kim Kardashian West is thrilled to see Caitlyn Jenner unveil her true self.

The reality star spoke out at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City to say that she is "so proud" of the 65-year-old, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, for coming out as Caitlyn to the world with her June Vanity Fair cover, which debuted Monday.

"This is Caitlyn's moment and it's her time to express herself and just be herself, and that's really what life is about," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, told Extra on Monday on the red carpet.

"She just wants to help people that don't feel comfortable in their own skin, just to be confident in who they are," Kardashian West added.

