Kim Kardashian Out-Kardashians Herself in Sheer Dress

Kim Kardashian West hasn't been shy about showing off her body lately.

Earlier in the week, the 36-year-old reality TV star wore a see-through Gucci bra to dinner in the Big Apple, and now she's at it again on the West Coast. Last night, the founder of KKW Beauty grabbed dinner in Calabasas, California, wearing a completely see-through dress—without a bra!

Kardashian strategically accessorized her outfit so she didn't put too much on display as she ate at Shibuya Japanese restaurant. The mother of two paired her revealing dress with a vintage knee-length tan coat by Jil Sander, and yes, she wore a pair of tan underwear. Kardashian's long hair was styled in loose textured waves, and she opted for a subdued beauty look—we're betting she used her KKW Beauty Contour Stick!

DPXimages

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to racy outfits, but her style in the past few months has been surprisingly subdued. However, it definitely seems like Kardashian is beginning to take fashion risks again, and we can't stop watching!

We can't wait to see what head-turning ensemble the style maven debuts next.