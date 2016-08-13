Kim Kardashian West Reveals Little North Isn’t Getting a Phone Anytime Soon

Dying to see what 3-year-old North West’s first-ever Instagram post will be? It looks like you’ll spend quite some time in the waiting pool.

Kim Kardashian West recently opened up to InStyle about all things social media, and the mother of two is making sure her children can stay, well, children, for as long as possible. In fact, handing over solo iPhone or Blackberry duties is nowhere in the cards. “A lot of people ask!” she told us after we quizzed her on when North will run around with her first phone.

“I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what age, I feel like I mentally figure it out once I’m at that phase and I’m not at that phase yet. And I luckily, my sister [Kourtney] has, you know, Mason and Penelope are older than my daughter so I kind of take my sister’s lead on things. And she hasn’t gotten to that phase yet, so I haven’t even thought about it. I mean, is, like, 12 too old these days?”

We’re not sure either, Kim, but one thing’s clear: North already is obsessed with technology. “She goes to a Disney app where you can watch episodes of different shows that they have on the Disney Channel, which is really, you know, entertaining for her and amazing for me ‘cause it keeps her entertained.”

Kids are simply meant to be kids.