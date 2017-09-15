Kim Kardashian West Ditches Her Bra in Skintight Bodysuit and Cutoffs

Fresh off New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West is keeping things casual on the opposite coast—and after a week of glitter, latex, and jackets as dresses, we can’t blame the modern icon for reverting to the Kim K. basics.

Kardashian West stepped out on Thursday in Bel Air wearing a taupe bodysuit—sans bra, of course. She paired the skintight piece with light-wash Levi’s cutoffs and ivory pointed-toe Yeezy booties (shop a similar style here). The mother of two (three in January!) pulled her platinum strands into a low bun at the nape of her neck and accessorized the low-key look with layered gold necklaces.

Splash News

Fresh Princess of Bel Air, right here!

Even on her off-duty days, the 36-year-old still has us like:

Gasping at how tall I feel 😂 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Kim, we love your style like Kanye loves Kanye—seriously.