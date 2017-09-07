Kim Kardashian West Looks Like Barbie in Skin-Tight Latex Dress at Tom Ford

Prepare your eyes because Kim K's latest ensemble is straight fire. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out in New York City to attend Tom Ford's show during New York Fashion Week in a skin-tight look that showed off all of her curves. And when we say all, we mean ALL.

Kardashian West turned every head when she arrived in a black ankle-length latex dress. The strapless number left very little to the imagination as it skimmed over her assets, showing off her tiny waist. Thanks to the look's bodice, her cleavage was also on full display. Her only accessories were her brand-new platinum blonde hair, which she had dyed today, and a pair of strappy heels. When you look this good, why go over the top with extras?

To sum up Kim's look succinctly, she looks lik ea modern day Barbie. See for yourself below.

@kimkardashian at the @tomford spring/summer 2018 show || #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #NYFW A post shared by Kardashians (@lovethekardashianfamily) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Kardashian West was on-hand to support her sister Kendall Jenner, who walked in the show alongside pal Gigi Hadid. The models have a very busy fashion week, but one show that they won't be attending? Kanye West's. The singer and designer called off his Yeezy show.

Late 90s Gucci . @tomford Spring Summer 2018 . @gigihadid ❤️ #newyorkfashionweek #nyfw #tomford #gigihadid A post shared by Ondre Marvin Garcia (@marvingarcia86) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

It's that time of year again.. #NYFW Tom Ford 🖤 A post shared by @all.things.jenner on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

With NYFW just beginning we have a feeling that this won't be Kim's last head-turning look.