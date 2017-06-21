Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty Launch Party Turned Into a Family Affair

Alicia Brunker
Jun 21, 2017 @ 7:00 am

It’s finally here! Well, sort of. While the official launch of Kim Kardashian West’s highly-anticipated makeup line, KKW Beauty, will arrive in just a few short hours, the media mogul celebrated its debut a day early.

On Tuesday evening, the reality star hosted a party in Los Angeles to fete her latest achievement. Everyone, from makeup guru Jeffree Star to momager, Kris Jenner, were in attendance, but one, actually make that two special guests, made a surprise appearance. Husband, Kanye West, and daughter, North, showed up to the event impeccable styled, and, of course, given Kardashian West’s social media savviness, she documented the adorable moment through her Instagram stories. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Full Picture

“My babies came thru,” she captioned a photo of her posing with the rapper and holding North in her arms. Mirrored walls and floors, as well as a ceiling constructed out of white roses provided the perfect backdrop for the selfie queen’s curve-hugging white frock and North’s pastel silk dress, which could easily double as a luxe nightgown. 

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

As for Mr. West, he went a more casual route, wearing a flannel over a Prince concert tee, jeans, and a baseball cap. He anchored his relaxed ensemble with classic gold chains and white sneakers. 

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West’s Makeup Line Expected to Net This Crazy Amount in Minutes

Make sure your calendars are marked and your alarms are set for 9 a.m. PST this afternoon to increase your chances of snagging one of KKW Beauty’s coveted contour compacts!

