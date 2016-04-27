This Is What Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Wear to the Dentist

If you ever wondered what Kim Kardashian West wears to the dentist, you're in luck. Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited her go-to dentist Dr. Kevin Sands for her bi-annual teeth cleaning, and the duo documented the appointment with a photo, of course.

"Took care of the best teeth in town! Great seeing you as always, @kimkardashian!" Dr. Sands wrote alongside the snap, which shows Kardashian West looking way more stylish than we ever do for our teeth cleaning. For the visit, she wore a nude body-con ensemble, which featured a sheer overlay. She topped off the look with a matching silk coat with floral embroidery. Definitely not your typical doctor's appointment ensemble.

Took care of the best teeth in town! Great seeing you as always, @kimkardashian! A photo posted by drkevinsands (@drkevinsands) on Apr 26, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

Younger sis Kendall Jenner also had her teeth cleaned yesterday. Unlike Kim, she went for a much more casual look, which isn't entirely unexpected as she regularly opts for athleisure-inspired ensembles. "thanks @drkevinsands for making my teeth all pretty! you're the best!" Jenner posted on her Twitter account along with a snap of her and Dr. Sands.

thanks @drkevinsands for making my teeth all pretty! you're the best! pic.twitter.com/0ZlPm9E0TG — Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) April 26, 2016

One thing's for certain: we never look this good while going to the dentist.