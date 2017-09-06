What Will the Wests and Royal Family Name Their Third Child? We Have Suggestions 

Remember when people collectively freaked out after Gwyneth Paltrow chose to name her now 13-year-old daughter Apple?

Times have changed, guys, and if you still think Apple’s unconventional, it’s time to keep up with the Joneses. Now, not everyone’s naming their kids something unusual. In fact, as of July, this year’s most popular girl names included Olivia, Amelia, Charlotte, Isla, and Isabel, while popular boy names included Asher, Atticus, Jack, Ezra, and Theodore. All names you’d hear in any kindergarten class across the country.

But right now, the royals of two very distinct kingdoms (i.e. an actual country vs. pop culture) are each expecting their third child, meaning our guessing game begins right now. Kate Middleton is pregnant with a sibling-to-be for little Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And yes, queen of reality TV Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been around for 10 years) is also expecting her third via a surrogate.

So what will they name these babies? We have no idea, but one thing’s for sure: They won’t be similar. Kate and Prince William have a knack for sticking to royal tradition, something pretty expected. Prince George is reportedly named after King George VI, and Princess Charlotte is the feminine form of Charles (Williams’s father’s name) as well as Pippa Middleton’s middle name.

Over in the Kardashian West corner, things are a little more fun. Kim and Kanye West reportedly named North because the word North means the highest you can go—aka no way but up from here! That’s cute. And Saint, their first boy, was reportedly given that name to honor the blessing that he is considering how tough her pregnancy was.

Wow!

So in honor of these two impending births, here are our side-by-side comparisons of the to-be baby names that likely won’t happen. Fingers crossed we choose a winner, though.

If it’s a boy:

East West vs. Prince William II

West West vs. Prince William II

South West vs. Prince William II

Pablo West vs. Prince William II

Prince West vs. Prince William II

Denim West vs. Prince William II

Yeezy West vs. Prince William II

Lumee West vs. Prince William II

Rob West vs. Prince William II

Lord West vs. Prince William II

If it’s a girl:

Kimoji West vs. Princess Kate II

Kylie West vs. Princess Kate II

Donda West vs. Princess Kate II

Princess West vs. Princess Kate II

Contour West vs. Princess Kate II

Givenchy West vs. Princess Kate II

Selfie West vs. Princess Kate II

Bikini West vs. Princess Kate II

Taylor West vs. Princess Kate II

Kris West vs. Princess Kate II

Jokes aside: Alice, Elizabeth, Victoria, James, and Arthur, are among the royal baby names at the top of lists created by British bookies.