Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Her Bare Face and Bed Head in Latest Snapchats with Cutie North

From parties to photo shoots, Kim Kardashian West gives us all access to her life with her Snapchat. And she's not afraid to reveal the less glamorous side of being a famous mom of two, either.

On Monday, she gave us a glimpse into her morning routine, sharing clips of her waking after a sleepless night caring for 4-month-old Saint—something most moms can definitely identify with. And while she's less than keen to stir for a morning workout with her trainer, a visit in bed from her adorable daughter North definitely seems to help.

"So tired," the 35-year-old says to the camera. "Your brother was up four times last night," she tells 2-year-old North before asking "What's happening? I just need to get up and workout."

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Apr 25, 2016 at 2:37pm PDT

In another clip, she snuggles with her daughter while "daddy" Kanye West is taking care of Saint. And next up, Kardashian showed us just how hard it is to tear herself away from her 2-year-old, as Nori is seen initiating an adorable version of hide and seek, concealing herself under a blanket.

Go Follow @kyliekupdate A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Apr 25, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Apr 25, 2016 at 2:37pm PDT

RELATED: North West's Adorable Braids Are as Long as She Is Tall

Kardashian has dedicated herself to a strict workout routine since giving birth to her second child, vowing to spring back to her pre-pregnancy body. And so after some quick mother-daughter time, she took to Snapchat again to give an insight into her exercise regime, which, on that day, included running alongside her very competitive husband.