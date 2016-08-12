When Did Kim Kardashian West Take Her First Selfie? Long Before Instagram Existed, She Says 

If you believe in fate, then Kim Kardashian West was destined for a life in the spotlight from a very early age.

The first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in 2007, but her fascination with perfect lighting and Insta-worthy selfies started at a much earlier time—when the now-35-year-old reality TV star was just a girl growing up in Southern California. So does she remember her first-ever selfie? “I do, actually,” Kardashian West tells InStyle.

“1984. I put it as the first picture in my book [Selfish],” she reveals. “I was with Khloé and I remember: Kourtney and I were torturing her and put my mom’s clip-on earrings on her and then I grabbed her and I took a camera and I took a picture of her. It’s kind of close up but it’s so funny 'cause she’s screaming and I’m, like, laughing. I’m 4-years-old, maybe 5."

When your big sister puts clip on earrings on you and then takes a selfie to capture the moment.... Lol!!!! @khloekardashian @kimkardashian #memories #family #FBF ❤️❤️ A photo posted by @krisjenner on Apr 22, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

Those who can't get enough of her selfies are in luck: On Friday Kardashian West took to Instagram (naturally) to announce a new edition of her picture tome. The updated Selfish book will feature two new chapters and will hit stores "soon."

New Selfish alert! 2 more chapters added! Dropping soon! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 11, 2016 at 11:01pm PDT

RELATED: Want to Take the Perfect Selfie? Kim Kardashian West Takes Us Through the Process

Seems like she truly found her calling.