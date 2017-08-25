Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian Is Busy Sharing Cute Photos of Saint West

If you’ve been holding your breath to see if Kim Kardashian West would respond to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”—the one thing we as a pop culture society can’t stop talking about—you might need an oxygen mask nearby.

The mother of two, as of Friday after, doesn’t seem fazed. She took to social media Friday morning not to contribute her take on the snake situation but to instead remind us of where her priorities lie: her children.

Kardashian West uploaded a super cute photograph of her 1-and-a-half-year-old son Saint West on Twitter and Instagram along with the simple caption of “Good Morning.”

In the shot, the little cutie stares blankly at the camera, wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and white shorts. He’s barefoot. He’s chill. And he looks really happy.

Kardashian West recently shared that North West’s baby brother is growing up so quickly, and already weighs more than his fashionable big sister. And earlier this week she shared a snap of the trio as they snuggled ahead of the total solar eclipse.

Keep the cute pics coming, Kim.