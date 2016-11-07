Kim Kardashian West Wants to "Explore Surrogacy" for Baby No. 3

Get ready world, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be gearing up for baby No. 3.

In a new teaser for the Nov. 13 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ current season, the 36-year-old is seen making a game-changing admission, telling her mom, Kris Jenner, “I’ve come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy.” Kris is barely able to contain her shock, fixing her daughter with the mother of all wide-eyed expressions.

Another Kardashian-West offspring—clearly, the prospect excites us to no end. There’s only one thing that compares to the joy of welcoming a new Kardashian into the world, and that’s tracking the pregnancy—maternity look by maternity look.

Sadly, if Kardashian West does go through with the surrogacy option, we’ll miss out on the gift that is the social media star’s maternity style—but maybe the surrogate will claim her place …?

Stay tuned, America!