Kim Kardashian's Personality Quiz Told Her She's More Chrissy Teigen Than Kim K.

When Kim Kardashian West is bored, she takes online quizzes—about herself.
On Wednesday, the star took to Twitter to share her latest (and arguably greatest) quiz result, and it was not at all what we were expecting.
Kardashian took a Buzzfeed quiz titled "Are you More Kim Kardashian West or Chrissy Teigen?" and, spoiler alert, she did not get herself in the results.
In all fairness, the Teigen quiz results do sound awfully similar to Kardashian.
"You are exactly like Chrissy—wild, the life of the party, and someone who always says what’s on their mind! You have a huge heart and are extremely loyal to those you care about," the quiz said. "Not to mention your excellent fashion sense and top-notch wit! Everyone loves you and if they don’t, who really cares?"
The BFFs are notoriously close, so it isn't totally surprising that Kardashian didn't get herself for this one—after all, she and Teigen are practically twin sisters anyway.