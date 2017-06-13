Kim Kardashian West Jumps on the Braless Bandwagon in N.Y.C. 

Kim Kardashian West is jumping on the braless bandwagon. The reality star stepped out in New York City on Tuesday in a casual athleisure look, but being as this is a Kim K ensemble, she upped the sex appeal by embracing summer's hottest new trend.

For the outing with her assistant Steph Shepherd, Kim wore a see-through white ribbed tank with Adidas track pants, and bright white sneakers. With N.Y.C.'s current scorching temps, her choice to skip the bra makes some sense, but seeing as everyone from her little sister Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have rocked similar looks over the past few weeks, it's clear that West chose to go sans bra for a purely aesthetic reasons.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Abandons Her Bra

The Keep Up With the Kardashians star kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a slicked back hairstyle, layered gold necklaces, and dark shades.

RELATED: All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Summer

The no-bra trend is currently making waves with street style stars and celebrities alike opting to free the nipple this summer. With so much of the season still to go, we hardly think this will be the last time we'll see Kim go braless. But the real question is: Which celebrity will go for the trend next?