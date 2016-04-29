Kim Kardashian West Stuns in a Fiery Sheer Balmain Dress for Naomi Campbell's Book Signing

Well hello, Kim Kardashian West! The reality star was in attendance at a book signing for Naomi Campbell's new coffee table book, "Naomi," at a Beverly Hills bookstore on Thursday looking incredible in a nearly-sheer burgundy cut-out bodycon dress by Balmain and nude strappy sandals. The custom look featured a high neckline and long sleeves, but still allowed more than a few flashes of skin, thanks to a geometric cut-out pattern.

Kardashian, 35, caught up with the legendary British supermodel, who wore a pink satin spaghetti strap gown for the star-studded signing. Kardashian even took home an autographed copy, complete with a custom note from the 45-year-old icon.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Taschen

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Taschen

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Taschen

The autographed 496-page two-volume set includes a collection of editorial, campaign, and personal photos, and is accompanied by an "extensive autobiographical text." The best part(s)? It comes in a box custom made in the form of her breasts—and it can be yours for $1750 (going up to $2500 on May 1) at taschen.com