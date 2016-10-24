Kim Kardashian West Talked About the Pitfalls of Fame on 60 Minutes Before Her Paris Robbery

In a pre-taped interview that now seems eerily ominous, Kim Kardashian West talked about handling the pitfalls of fame before her traumatizing robbery in Paris. The 60 Minutes interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday, delves into Kardashian West’s relationship with social media and how she handles life in the public eye.

“There are pitfalls—lack of privacy, loss of privacy—and that’s not for everyone,” the mom-of-two said. “For me, I can handle it.”

“I do believe that the pros in my situation and my lifestyle have been more beneficial than the negative things,” she assured.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West's Best Beauty Moments

The reality star acknowledged that she couldn’t have reached her level of notoriety without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. “You’re famous worldwide. Would that famous Kim Kardashian exist without social media?” 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker asked.

“Not in this way. I totally attribute my career to social media,” she said, agreeing that she has “figured out how to monetize just the act of living.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian: Kim Is "Not Doing Great" After Robbery, but "We'll Get Through It Together"

Whitaker also asked Kardashian West about her talents, and she had the perfect response. “It is a talent to have a brand that’s really successful off of getting people to like you for you,” she responded of building her empire. “I would think that has to involve some kind of talent, you know?”

Well played, Kim. Watch the interview on CBS.