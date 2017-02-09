Kim Kardashian West's 1988 Modeling Debut Is Everything

Just when we thought we knew everything there was to know about Kim Kardashian West, she surprised us with images from her 1988 modeling debut. Yep, before Kim was a household name, she was just an L.A.-loving little girl starring in a spread for Barbie Magazine—North must be so in awe.

On Wednesday evening, Kardashian West ventured back in time via a Snapchat story and exposed fans to her very “first debut.”

KimKardashian/Snpachat

“You guys, my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie Magazine,” she says as she flips to the spread.

KimKardashian/Snapchat

“Look at what a star, reading star maps,” she comments.

KimKardashian/Snapchat

“Look, I love L.A. How cute,” Kardashian West says, focusing on an image of herself wearing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears as she posed by the animated icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the same Snapchat story, Kim threw it back once more, posting an adorable birthday letter her younger sister Khloé wrote to her back in high school. "Kim- Happy Birthday. I love you very much. I know you get mad at me when I borrow your clothes, but I will try to stop," the letter reads.

KimKardashian/Snapchat

Hmm ... We wonder if Khloé did end up sticking to her resolution.