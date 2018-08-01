Emmy Rossum Called Out Kim Kardashian for Those Controversial Weight Loss Comments

Kim Kardashian may be proud of her new svelte figure, but not everyone is happy about the reality star's weight loss.

Earlier this week, Kardashian upset fans when she posted an Instagram video with younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé, declaring that she weighed just 119-pounds. "I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner said. “Like you look so skinny." Kim replied, “Oh my god the compliments!”

The language was "triggering" to some of the beauty mogul's 114 million Instagram followers, including famous faces in Hollywood who have dealt with their own body image struggles.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz took to Instagram Stories to explain how the delivery of Kardashian's weight loss news can negatively affect others.

@iamstephbeatz/Instagram

"Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain [right now],” she said, adding: "There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.”

She continued, “Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. IT SUCKED.”

@iamstephbeatz/Instagram

@iamstephbeatz/Instagram

Beatriz noted that she has leaned on friends since Kim announced her weight, offering encouragement to other women. "So if this s**t b f**king w you I GET IT. Try not to hurt yourself over it. I’ve been texting friends for support.”

@iamstephbeatz/Instagram

The 37-year-old's comments caught another actress's attention on Instagram: Emmy Rossum. Rossum sent some social media love Beatriz's way and told her own story of body image struggles. "@iamstephbeatz, I love you and I support you and you’re beautiful and strong and powerful and a creative bada** woman,” she began.

@emmy/Instagram

"[T]he only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost 10 pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head. I love you and I’m with you,” wrote Rossum.

@emmy/Instagram

She also shared some healthy activities for boosting self-esteem. “You never know what someone is going through,” she continued. “If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

@emmy/Instagram

She ended her open dialogue about eating disorders by condemning an infamous Kate Moss quote, "Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels."

"WRONG,” she wrote alongside a list of popular food indulgences, like fries, sushi, and gelato.

@emmy/Instagram

Perhaps Emmy and Stephanie's messages will make Kim realize that chasing skinny does not equate to happiness.