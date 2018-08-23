Kim Kardashian Is Still Talking About Her Weight Loss in Terms of Numbers

Kim Kardashian caught a lot of flak last month when her famous sisters praised her 119lb figure, complimenting the 37-year-old with "dangerous" language by telling her, “I don’t think you’re eating,” and that she looks anorexic.

Social media and celebrities alike latched on to the moment, highlighting the issue with using such words and phrasing in a complimentary fashion.



Regardless of the comments Kim received, the idea that she’s touting her weight (a literal number on the scale) was called out as problematic — especially by those who’ve battled any sort of eating disorder or body consciousness (and TBH who hasn’t?).

Well, apparently the fallout did not affect Kardashian much, because she appears to be back to bragging about her weight — apparently she’s lost a few pounds since we last checked in.

Kim revealed to E! News that she’s been working with a bodybuilder for the past year, focusing on muscle work instead of cardio.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’"

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that," she continued. "I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good ... I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

Of course, Kim’s new body isn’t purely the product of her workout routine — it has a lot to do with her new and improved diet.

“I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to,” she said. “It doesn’t really do it for me. I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”

Natch, it helps (just a little) that Kardashian happens to have a “team of chefs” working alongside her trainer to put together the ideal diet for the reality star. According to People, a regular day in the diet of Miss Kardashian includes meals like “blueberry oatmeal pancakes for breakfast; chicken, sweet potatoes and veggies for lunch; and fish and veggies for dinner.”

Working out and eating healthy are well and good, but there's so much more to happiness than being "skinny." We hope Kim is enjoying the process and reaping the benefits in terms of confidence as well.