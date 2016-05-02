Kim Kardashian West Demos How Minor Changes Can Totally Change an Outfit

The Kardashian-Jenner clan may have been pumped for Sunday night’s Season 12 premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians, but don’t think the family stayed at home in their PJs to watch. For Kim, the evening called for an opportunity to showcase how to style neutral tones the glam way. Photographed with husband Kanye West in SoHo, the mother of two rocked a floor-length suede trench with pleated detailing and paired it with a simple white top tucked into a high-waisted, body-hugging black skirt. Her black handbag offered a layer of texture, while her sandals paired well with the minimalist getup.

Splash News

And while Kanye’s relaxed look was just that—we love his Yeezys—it’s the fact that Kim rocked two standout looks in one day that’s making us take a closer look. Earlier on Sunday, Kardashian turned to the same go-to coat to beat the city’s rainy, cloudy weather. Sure, the piece is the one worth ogling over, but she offers a daytime-appropriate twist thanks to a light-wash denim skirt and matching ankle-strap sandals.

That’s not all of the fashion the star exuded this past weekend. On Sunday, Kardashian and her beau rocked two looks that prove they were channeling New York City cool.

The rapper sported a military-inspired sweater with black jeans and Yeezys, while the beauty turned to a tight black dress with another floor-length coat, strappy sandals, and a ‘90s-style choker with a standout cross pendant.