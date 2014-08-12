Kim Kardashian Wears Three Body-Hugging Looks in Under 24 Hours

Kim Kardashian is hitting the streets of New York City in style! Just days after it was revealed she was releasing a book of selfies, the reality fixture was spotted flaunting her curves in a palette of fall hues—wearing three body-hugging looks in just under 24 hours.

To kick off her day of sartorial successes, Kardashian first stepped out in a sheer black top and flared hem skirt by Givenchy for a visit to the SiriusXM Studios, showing off her enviable assets. Next, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a figure-flattering custom maroon Michael Costello dress that featured a cool triangle cutout, long sleeves, and a wrapped high neck. For her final ensemble, Kardashian paired a tight nude Margiela tank with a detailed olive green Balmain peplum skirt.

Kardashian's long straight locks weren't the only common thread throughout the trio of looks—she also wore the same pair of nude Prada heeled sandals with each ensemble.

Want more of her style? See Kim Kardashian’s best looks ever in our gallery.