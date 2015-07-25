Kim Kardashian Wears a Sheer Jumpsuit While 5-Months Pregnant

Kim Kardashian is really upping the pregnancy fashion game. At last night's (July 24) top secret event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the reality star donned a sheer, ribbed jumpsuit, which revealed Kardashian’s recently “popped” baby bump—belly button and all. She capped off her sleek look with a side part and black duster.

The event at LACMA celebrated the unveiling of Kanye West and Steve McQueen’s recent collaboration—a nine-minute video that infuses two of West’s singles, All Day and I Feel Like That, into one conceptual art project. (West was dressed in cream and white tones.)

Meanwhile, Kardashian is truly jumping for jumpsuits. This is the second time this week that Kardashian wore the black all-in-one silhouette: On Wednesday, she was spotted wearing a black jumpsuit outside her hometown of Calabasas, Calif.

And the sheer material isn't new territory either. Last year on Instagram, she called out a gorgeous Givenchy sheer lace jumpsuit she wore during Paris Fashion Week. “This Givenchy look could possibly be my favorite look of 2014,” she said in a post.

Considering her bold and fearless look this time around, we can’t wait to see what pregnancy look Kardashian comes up with next!

