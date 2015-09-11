Kim Kardashian Debuts Kanye West's New Collection During #NYFW

Does this mean a new lineup of Yeezy kicks is about to debut? Kim Kardashian was spotted rocking a pair of heeled booties while out with her rapper-turned-designer husband Kanye West in N.Y.C. last night, and the star made it clear that her man designed the fancy footwear she was wearing.

"TONIGHT- GIVENCHY X YEEZY," Kardashian captioned a snap of herself in the look on Instagram.

TONIGHT- GIVENCHY X YEEZY A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 10, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

The mother-to-be later posted another close-up of the kicks with the phrase: "SNEAK PEEK- YEEZY SEASON2" along with a flame emoji.

SNEAK PEEK- YEEZY SEASON2 🔥 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 10, 2015 at 9:23pm PDT

The pair is in town for New York Fashion Week, and we can only wonder if this means that West will be throwing a surprise fashion show of his own in the coming days. Though the couple has yet to sit in the runway's front row this season, we expect them to be seen at the Givenchy show later tonight to support their designer pal Riccardo Tisci.

