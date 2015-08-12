Kim Kardashian's Most Glamorous Shoot Yet Channels Elizabeth Taylor

Kim Kardashian might have made a name for herself as a street-style star, but her jaw dropping beauty deserves just as much praise. Luckily, Violet Grey's magazine focused on the expecting mother's captivating looks to create one of her most glamorous shoots to date.

For the cover girl's spread, The Violet Files also teamed up with the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. McGrath is the mastermind behind countless beauty trends emerging from the runways, and she has also shared some of her biggest tips, like mastering aqua eyeliner, with InStyle over the years. This time the makeup genius used Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra for a reference in the shoot with Kardashian.

"Elizabeth Taylor’s makeup in Cleopatra has been reacted countless times, but for Kim, I wanted to create a version that has never been done before, a futuristic 3D version," McGrath explained while adding, "I wanted to portray a luxurious decadence by using elements of ornate facial jewelry constructed into shapes that pay homage to Egyptian culture, and of course to the rich exotic character that Taylor played in this role."

Well, McGrath certainly outdid herself with this one. Scroll down to see more from the beautiful editorial.

