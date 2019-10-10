Kim Kardashian Wore a Veil to Her Children's Baptisms in Armenia

Kim Kardashian and her children just had a very special trip to Armenia, where her father's family has its roots.

On Thursday, she shared photos of herself and North at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. In the pictures, she and her daughter can be seen wearing veils, with North wearing a statement necklace over her shirt.

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," she wrote on Instagram. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church."

According to People, her three youngest children, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint were baptized at the cathedral on Monday morning with their aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her kids (Reign, Penelope, and Mason) joining them for the ceremony. Though North was previously baptized in Jerusalem in 2015, it looks like she was able to join in on the special day. And from Kim's caption, it sounds like the mom of four was baptized along with her children.

Kim and Kourtney also spent part of their trip meeting with the country's president, Armen Sarkissian.

The Kardashians' late father Robert Kardashian's family was of Armenian descent. During their visit in the country, Kim and Kourtney visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay their respects. Kim has previously spoken out to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide, having written an essay for Time and taken out an ad in the New York Times to address Armenian Genocide deniers.