Kim Kardashian Updates Her Passport with a New Photo—and Name!

It's official—Kim Kardashian is legally a West. The reality starlet took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her new—and almost too glamorous to believe—passport photo (above). "New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange," she captioned the pic. Mrs. West looked beyond gorgeous in the photo, sporting swept-back locks and her signature glam makeup look (the same look from her Monday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live).

Kardashian and Kanye West famously tied the knot in late May in a celebration that encompassed multiple days and countries. A few days after the ceremony, Kardashian changed her Twitter name to Kim Kardashian West.

Celebrate Kim officially becoming a West by clicking through the most memorable Instagram snaps from the Kardashian-West wedding weekend!